বিএনপির আন্দোলনে নেতাকর্মী আছে, জনগণ নেই: কাদের

How Nvidia Built a Competitive Moat Around A.I. Chips The most visible winner of the artificial intelligence boom achieved its dominance by becoming a one-stop shop for A.I. development, from chips to software to other services.

Mallinckrodt’s Bankruptcy Plan Would Cut Payments to Opioid Victims by $1 Billion Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals had promised $1.7 billion to governments, individuals and others harmed by the opioid crisis.

Over 3,100 Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud, Justice Dept. Says The department outlined several cases, including one in which the defendants were accused of using fraudulently obtained funds to solicit a murder.

Biden Incentives for Foreign Investment Are Benefiting Factories Early data suggest laws to increase semiconductor production and renewable energy technology have shifted the makeup of foreign direct investment — but not increased it.