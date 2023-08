ব্রিকসে যুক্ত হচ্ছে আরও ৬ দেশ, নেই বাংলাদেশ

At Jackson Hole, Powell Faces a Changed Economy and Market Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, warned in 2022 that the central bank might hurt the economy to cool inflation. This year, things look less dire.

Despite Cheating Fears, Schools Repeal ChatGPT Bans Some districts that once raced to block A.I. chatbots are now trying to embrace them.

How China Made Its Housing Crisis Worse Years of inattention to building an adequate safety net for seniors, the jobless and others in financial stress have left Chinese consumers afraid to spend.

The U.S. Regulates Cars, Radio and TV. When Will It Regulate A.I.? Congress has tended to be slow to respond to revolutionary technologies.