দুইশ’ রানের আগেই অলআউট বাংলাদেশ

Google Turns to a Steady Old Hand to Fight Antitrust Charges The tech giant is facing the greatest legal threat in its history, and hopes the stolid approach of Kent Walker, its top lawyer, will once again prevail.

In Its First Monopoly Trial of Modern Internet Era, U.S. Sets Sights on Google The 10-week trial, set to begin Tuesday, amps up efforts to rein in Big Tech by targeting the core search business that turned Google into a $1.7 trillion behemoth.

Powered by A.I., Company Aims to Make Selling Easier for Retailers Lily AI matches online shoppers to the merchandise they’re looking for based on colloquial search terms, a welcome change for companies like Bloomingdale’s.

Chinese Cars Star at Munich Auto Show, Underscoring German Economic Woes China, an electric-vehicle juggernaut, will have at least seven brands on display, while Germany’s automakers are now a drag on their home economy.