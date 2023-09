বাংলাদেশ-ফ্রান্স দুই সমঝোতা স্মারক সই

Chinese Warnings on iPhones Tap Deep Strain of Security Concerns For years, officials in China have been told to shun foreign devices. Now reports of renewed curbs have unnerved Apple’s investors, heightening geopolitical tensions.

Covid Vaccines May Roll Out Within Days The F.D.A. is expected to approve a new round of shots by Pfizer and Moderna as early as Monday to prepare Americans for the fall and winter season when infections usually tick upward.

As Smartphone Industry Sputters, the iPhone Expands Its Dominance Apple, which is set to release a new iPhone on Tuesday, has increased its share of smartphone sales by converting Android customers and adding teenagers.

Microsoft, Google and Antitrust: Similar Legal Theories in a Different Era The government’s antitrust case against Google borrows heavily from the landmark lawsuit against Microsoft 25 years ago. But it lacks the same cultural impact.