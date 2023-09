বিএনপির চূড়ান্ত আন্দোলন চলতি মাসেই মাঠে গড়াচ্ছে

Arm, the Chip Designer, Raises $4.87 Billion in the Year’s Largest I.P.O. Arm’s return to public markets is being watched, by both Wall Street and Silicon Valley, as a barometer of investor appetite for new tech offerings.

Marquee Writers Push for Negotiations, but Their Clout May Not Matter Some showrunners, eager for progress in the Hollywood strike, want the Writers Guild of America to meet with studios. How much sway they still have is in question.

Defying Industry, California Lawmakers Vote for Employer-Paid Food Training The legislation would require state employers — not workers — to pay for mandatory safety instruction. It awaits the governor’s decision.

Birkenstock, German Maker of Iconic Sandals, Files for I.P.O. in New York By going public on the N.Y.S.E., the brand is seeking to build on its reputation as a family-owned German business equally at home as on the fashion catwalks.