তৃণমূল বিএনপির নেতৃত্বে আসছেন শমসের-তৈমূর

Jules Melancon, Oyster Farmer Who Tried Something New, Dies at 65 In the wake of hurricanes and the BP oil spill, he revolutionized his industry by turning from wild catches to cage farming his precious bivalves.

Little Progress in Talks to End UAW Strike Against 3 Detroit Automakers The U.A.W. returned to the bargaining table on Sunday after its president warned, “We’re going to amp this thing up” if the car companies don’t improve their offers.

China’s Import Curbs on Cosmetics Face Pushback in Europe Cosmetics sales in China are soaring, but a group of exporting nations led by France are pushing Beijing to lift restrictions they say are blocking them unfairly.

Battle Over Electric Vehicles Is Central to Auto Strike Carmakers are anxious to keep costs down as they ramp up electric vehicle manufacturing, while striking workers want to preserve jobs as the industry shifts to batteries.