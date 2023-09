মহাসাগর নদী রক্ষায় বিবিএনজে’তে স্বাক্ষর করলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

The Lawyers Sam Bankman-Fried Once Trusted Are Drawing Criticism Mr. Bankman-Fried and his allies have blasted Sullivan & Cromwell, the New York law firm managing FTX’s bankruptcy, for its tangled relationship with the crypto exchange.

Hong Kong Says It Calls the Shots, Not Beijing. Investors Are Wary. Its close ties to Beijing are putting the city, still an international financial hub, in a bind as it lures Western investors to revive its economy.

Top Studio Executives Join Writers’ Strike Negotiations The stalemate is in its fifth month, and talks between the union and the Hollywood studios resumed for the first time since August.

Ford Averts Auto Strike in Canada as UAW Talks in U.S. Inch Along The United Auto Workers union is threatening to expand strikes on Friday if it does not make significant progress in talks with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.