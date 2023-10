জেইউজে’র অসুস্থ্য ৩ নেতার সুস্থ্যতা কামনা

Diesel Prices Could Keep Inflation High The cost of the fuel has been rising in recent weeks and could spike this winter because of supply problems, analysts warn.

A Start-Up’s Alternative to Uber: Employing Its Own Drivers Alto is trying to fill a more expensive niche, especially as politicians and labor groups argue that the contractor model exploits drivers.

New U.A.W. Chief Has a Nonnegotiable Demand: Eat the Rich Shawn Fain’s disdain for the “billionaire class” informs his showdown with Detroit’s automakers. Now he must prove that his hard-core tactics pay off.

Nio Loses $35,000 a Car. That Should Scare the U.S. and Europe. Chinese electric vehicle companies like Nio are pulling ever further ahead, partly through government support but also rapid technological advances.