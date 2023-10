যশোরে পরিবহন সংস্থা শ্রমিক ইউনিয়নে শব্দ সচেতনামূলক প্রশিক্ষণ

Claudia Goldin Wins Nobel in Economics for Studying Women in the Work Force Her research uncovered the reasons for differences in labor force participation and earnings for women. She is the third woman to win the economics Nobel.

Oil Prices Jump on Fighting in Israel and Gaza After flirting with $100 a barrel this summer, crude prices had fallen significantly in the past week on the expectation that demand was waning.

Metro Bank, a Troubled U.K. Lender, Raises Money to Shore Up Finances After days of talks the bank said it had raised extra money from shareholders and bondholders and would refinance a big chunk of debt.

Russia’s Economy Is Increasingly Structured Around Its War in Ukraine The nation’s finances have proven resilient, despite punishing sanctions, giving it leeway to pump money into its military machine.