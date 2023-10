গল্প মানুষকে বেঁচে থাকার অনুপ্রেরণা যোগায়

Retailers’ Seasonal Hiring Plans Signal a Cooling Labor Market After scrambling to fill out work forces in recent years, many companies are reporting more modest goals for temporary employment.

Help! I Was Denied Boarding on a Cruise Despite Meeting U.S. Travel Requirements A Chinese scientist, an Egyptian grandmother and a Bangladeshi woman from Queens were all turned away and refused a refund despite having the U.S. government’s permission — and documents — to travel.

Across U.S., Chinese Bitcoin Mines Draw National Security Scrutiny Microsoft reported one site in Wyoming because of its proximity to a data center and nuclear missile base. Records show other cryptocurrency facilities have ties to the Chinese state.

Experts Worry as Facial Recognition Comes to Airports and Cruises Facial recognition software is speeding up check-in at airports, cruise ships and theme parks, but experts worry about risks to security and privacy.