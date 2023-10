গাজায় যুদ্ধবিরতির আহ্বান বাংলাদেশের

Harvard Students Doxxed After Writing Anti-Israel Letter A truck with a billboard displayed their names and photos, and critics put out do-not-hire lists. The students say it’s a campaign to shut them up.

Tesla’s Profits Plunge 44% After Big Price Cuts The automaker reported a sharp drop in profits in the third quarter after slashing car prices by around 25 percent in an attempt to compete.

Netflix Adds 9 Million Subscribers in Third Quarter The streaming service also said its premium ad-free service will now cost $22.99 a month. Its option with ads costs $6.99 a month.

Roger Goodell Agrees to Contract Extension With N.F.L. The new deal would keep Mr. Goodell in place as the league’s commissioner through 2027, when he will be 68.