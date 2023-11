অবরোধের শেষ দিনেও সড়কে গণপরিবহণ কম

Orsted, Offshore Wind Firm, Cancels N.J. Projects Denmark’s Orsted said it would be forced to write off as much as $5.6 billion as wind developers in the U.S. faced wrenching financing costs.

Drought Saps the Panama Canal, Disrupting Global Trade The number of ships that can travel through the vital route has fallen sharply this year because of a lack of water for the locks, raising costs and slowing deliveries.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trial Nears Finish as Closing Arguments Are Made Prosecutors said Mr. Bankman-Fried had built his FTX crypto exchange into a “pyramid of deceit” while the defense said he was simply a “math nerd” who had no intent to defraud.

Arnold Diaz, Who Reported on New York’s Swindlers, Is Dead at 74 A correspondent for three city TV stations, he became famous for his “Shame on You” segments that investigated consumer fraud and aggressively confronted wrongdoers on camera.