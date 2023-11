আটক-তল্লাশির ক্ষমতা পাচ্ছে না আনসার: সংসদে বিল পাশ

Is Adidas’ $500 Marathon Shoe Worth It? A new Adidas model carried a runner to a world record. Athletes say they can feel a difference, but it comes with a high price tag and wears out quickly.

Risk of a Wider Middle East War Threatens a ‘Fragile’ World Economy After shocks from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there’s little cushion if the fighting between Hamas and Israel becomes a regional conflict.

Engaging and Aging on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Two members of The New York Times’s Culture section discuss how a twist on a decades-old reality series has become must-watch television.

Today, Shapewear. Tomorrow, the World. Kim Kardashian’s Skims hooks up with Swarovski to bedazzle the body.