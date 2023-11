শেখ হাসিনার প্রতি দৃঢ় সমর্থন থাকবে ভারতের

N.F.L., on Lookout for Growth, Finds Open Arms in Germany Football was introduced to the country by U.S. soldiers after World War II, but interests soared when the N.F.L. played its first regular-season game there last year.

Electric Planes, Once a Fantasy, Start to Take to the Skies How a small cargo plane’s 16-day trip from Vermont to Florida might foreshadow a new era of battery-powered air travel long considered implausible.

India Is Splurging on Planes and Airports. Here’s Why. While most Indians travel by road or rail, the country is engaged in a major expansion of its aviation industry to serve the needs of its middle class.

Sam Bankman-Fried Was a Grown Up Criminal, Not an Impulsive Man-Child Investors bought into the perception of the FTX founder as an unkempt boy genius. The jury didn’t buy it.