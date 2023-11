বিএনপির ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান আলতাফ হোসেন আটক

Robbin Bain, Pageant Winner and ‘Today Girl,’ Is Dead at 87 After winning the annual Miss Rheingold beauty contest, in which millions voted, she covered fashion and beauty for the popular morning show.

Look, Up in the Sky! Amazon’s Drones Are Delivering Cans of Soup! Amazon’s much-hyped drone project is dropping small objects on driveways. Some customers are not sure what it delivers beyond minestrone.

Electric Planes, Once a Fantasy, Start to Take to the Skies How a small plane’s 16-day trip from Vermont to Florida might foreshadow a new era of battery-powered air travel long considered implausible.

Berkshire Stung by Losses in Its Stock Holdings The conglomerate’s cash stake swelled to a record $157.2 billion in the third quarter even as it posted $23.5 billion in losses from investments.