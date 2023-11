ঘূর্ণিঝড় ‘মিধিলি’ আঘাত হানতে পারে যেসব জেলায়

Starbucks Workers Walk Out on Red Cup Giveaway Day Unionized employees say promotional events like the one on Thursday exacerbate staffing and scheduling problems at the chain’s stores.

Videos About Bin Laden’s Criticism of U.S. Surge in Popularity on TikTok The videos discuss a letter the former Al Qaeda leader wrote in 2002 in which he defended the Sept. 11 attacks and said Americans had become “servants” to Jews.

Jewish Celebrities and Influencers Confront TikTok Executives in Private Call TikTok faces escalating accusations that it promotes pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel content. “Shame on you,” Sacha Baron Cohen said on the call.

Trump’s Truth Social Platform Could Struggle to Survive Without New Cash Truth Social, the online platform at the core of Trump Media, has had challenges attracting advertising revenue.