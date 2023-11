সরকার নির্ধারিত দামকে পাত্তাই দিচ্ছেন না আড়তদাররা

X May Lose Up to $75 Million in Revenue as More Advertisers Pull Out Internal documents show companies like Airbnb, Coca-Cola and Microsoft have halted ads, or are at risk of doing so, after Elon Musk’s endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Black Friday Isn’t What It Used to Be Big discounts, many of them online only, start appearing well before Thanksgiving and will run long after. Some people still go to the mall, though.

Is This the World’s Highest-Grossing Photograph? “Girls in the Windows” wasn’t made by an art world giant, but people keep buying it. And buying it. And buying it.

Turkey Raises Interest Rates to 40 Percent to Tame Runaway Inflation The country’s central bank increased rates by 5 percentage points in an attempt to deal with the soaring cost of household necessities and the devaluing of the lira.