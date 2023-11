ভোট সুষ্ঠু না হলে ইসি ভবনের ইট খুলে নেবে জনতা: তৈমূর

X May Lose Up to $75 Million in Revenue as More Advertisers Pull Out Internal documents show companies like Airbnb, Coca-Cola and Microsoft have halted ads, or may do so, after Elon Musk’s endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Maria Cornejo on Zero and Designing Things Her Way For 25 years, Maria Cornejo has been designing things her way. But independence has a cost.

Can Instagrammable Office Design Lure Young Workers Back? If your feed makes the corporate life look stylish, it’s just another evolution in the long history of the American workplace.

Can Taiwan Continue to Fight Off Chinese Disinformation? Ahead of a presidential election in January, Taiwanese fact checkers and watchdogs say they are ready for Beijing. But they are still worried.