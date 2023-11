যে কারণে নির্বাচনে অংশ নিচ্ছেন না রওশন এরশাদ

DealBook Summit: Elon Musk Is Interviewed at New York Times DealBook Forum Mr. Musk is among the headliners of the 2023 DealBook Summit, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, President Isaac Herzog of Israel and President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan.

Kamala Harris Defends Biden Policies, but Says ‘More Work’ Needed to Reach Voters The vice president, speaking at The Times’s DealBook Summit, said record-low unemployment and stable wages were not enough to “connect” with struggling Americans.

Ample Hills Creamery Founders Fail in Second Try A Brooklyn couple aimed to revive their ice cream company after it collapsed. Now their new investors have fired them.

The Dilemmas of the U.A.E., a Petrostate, Preparing to Host COP28 Climate activists have balked at the fact that a leading oil producer, the United Arab Emirates, is hosting this year’s U.N. climate talks. But Emirati officials say they, too, are grappling with hard questions.