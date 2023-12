শার্শা নির্বাচনে লড়াই হচ্ছে ভোটের অধিকার আদায়ের লড়াই

Red Sea Shipping Halt Is Latest Risk to Global Economy Next year could see increasing volatility as persistent military conflicts and economic uncertainty influence voting in national elections across the globe.

When Social Security Becomes a Debt Collector Every year, the agency tries to claw back billions in overpaid benefits — including from children who are unaware their parents collected money on their behalf.

Irwin Cohen, Who Turned a Factory Into Chelsea Market, Dies at 90 He and his daughter transformed an abandoned Nabisco plant into a Manhattan destination for people who liked to cook, to eat and to gape.

What to Read and Listen to During Your Holiday Break DealBook lists its favorite podcasts and books for getting smarter about business and the economy.