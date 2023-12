কম সময়ে আন্দোলন সফল করতে চায় বিএনপি

California Pushes Electric Trucks as the Future of Freight A mainstay of cargo transport will be phased out at ports as California bans new registrations of carbon-fuel trucks in favor of nonpolluting ones.

2024 M&A Outlook After a Rough Year for Deal Makers Next year’s biggest headwinds for deal making will be “geopolitics, geopolitics and geopolitics,” says Viswas Raghavan, the co-head of global investment banking at JPMorgan Chase.

Hong Kong Stocks Plunge to Losses for 4th Straight Year Investors worried about China’s economy shunned Hong Kong’s stock market, once one of the biggest and most important in the world.

This N.Y.U. Student Owns a $6 Million Crypto Mine. His Secret Is Out. A legal dispute in a tiny Texas town unexpectedly reveals how Chinese nationals can move money to the U.S. without drawing the attention of authorities in either country.