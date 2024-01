২৪ ওভারও খেলতে পারেনি দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকা, ৫৫ রানে অলআউট

Britain’s Economy Is ‘Not Working.’ Here Are 2 Key Reasons. The power grid can’t keep up with demand for connections, and local planning authorities can block new construction for years. Overcoming these roadblocks has gained essential support.

Cheddar, the ‘CNBC for Millennials,’ Furloughs Workers The “post-cable” news network said “unforeseen internal and external factors” caused the sudden work stoppage.

More Women Who Are Not Pregnant Are Ordering Abortion Pills Just in Case Rates of requests were highest in states where abortion bans were expected.

The Messenger Plans Layoffs Amid Hunt for Cash The company, an aggressive entrant to the digital news space, is expected to cut roughly two-dozen employees this week.