নির্বাচন বর্জনে যেসব কর্মসূচি দিয়েছে বিএনপিসহ অন্যান্য দল

The Messenger, Which Aimed to Transform Media, Faces Dire Financial Straits The company, which debuted last year with big plans to disrupt journalism, generated only $3 million in revenue by the end of December.

Paxlovid Cuts Covid Death Risk. But Those Who Need It Are Not Taking It. With Covid deaths rising to about 1,500 per week, researchers question why Paxlovid use has remained low among high-risk patients.

Russian Oligarch Takes Sotheby’s to Court as Art World Watches At trial next week, Dmitry Rybolovlev is set to accuse Sotheby’s of helping an art dealer trick him into wildly overspending for works, a claim the company disputes.

Carrefour Drops PepsiCo Products in France Over High Prices Carrefour, a supermarket chain, said the maker of Pepsi, Lay’s and 7-Up was keeping its food “unacceptably” expensive despite falling inflation.