দুই ব্রাজিলিয়ানে চ্যাম্পিয়ন রিয়াল

The Meme King of Longevity Now Wants to Sell You Olive Oil Bryan Johnson, a data-obsessed Silicon Valley centimillionaire, is promoting food and supplements that promise to help people live longer. Scientists say his program is highly questionable. So why are people flocking to it?

‘Mean Girls’ Musical Triumphs at Box Office, With a TikTok Assist The musical rendition of the 2004 original took first place over the holiday weekend, after Paramount used TikTok to introduce young audiences to the cult classic.

California Has Dealt a Blow to Renewable Energy, Some Businesses Say Some companies are leaving the state or reducing their presence there after California greatly reduced incentives for homeowners to install rooftop solar panels.

How to Win More Games Than Anyone At 70, Tara VanDerveer will soon be the most successful college basketball coach of all time. She believes in experimentation, asking for help, and the art of the controlled meltdown.