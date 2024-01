আজ কি কারামুক্ত হচ্ছেন আমির খসরু?

Supreme Court Hears Case That Could Overturn Key Chevron Precedent The Supreme Court considered whether to overrule the seminal 1984 Chevron decision, which requires judges to defer to agencies’ interpretations of ambiguous statutes.

Tesla Drivers in Chicago Confront a Harsh Foe: Cold Weather In freezing temperatures, the batteries of electric vehicles can be less efficient and have shorter range, a lesson many Tesla drivers in Chicago learned this week.

F.A.A. Says Initial Round of 737 Max Inspections Has Been Finished The agency said it would review the data from the inspections of 40 planes, a subset of the 171 Boeing Max 9 aircraft that have been grounded.

Hong Kong Stocks Sink as China’s Economy Scares Investors Pessimism among investors was most pronounced in Hong Kong, where stocks have plunged by 10 percent so far this year.