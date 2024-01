দেশের সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা উত্তরের দুই জেলায়

Newspapers Stolen After Reporting on Rape Investigation at Police Chief’s Home More than 200 copies of The Ouray County Plaindealer, a weekly newspaper in Colorado, were stolen after it published a front-page article about the investigation.

War Has Already Hurt the Economies of Israel’s Nearest Neighbors The impact on global growth of the Middle East violence has so far been contained. That’s not the case for Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan, which were already struggling.

Where Textile Mills Thrived, Remnants Battle for Survival Apparel makers in the Carolinas say trade policy must change because of a boom in tariff-free shipments to U.S. consumers from foreign manufacturers.

The Hottest Buzzword in Wellness Seeps Into Real Estate Communities certified as “blue zones,” a concept that promotes healthy living and longevity, are multiplying, but some wonder if the movement is just another gimmick.