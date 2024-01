বিএনপির মধ্যে চরম হতাশা বিরাজ করছে: হাছান মাহমুদ

Pastor Charged With Cryptocurrency Fraud Said God Told Him to Do It In a civil action, prosecutors in Colorado said that a Denver pastor and his wife created and sold a cryptocurrency that was “practically worthless” and then pocketed more than $1 million.

WWE’s ‘Raw’ to Move to Netflix in $5 Billion Deal The weekly wrestling program will move to Netflix in 2025 as part of a 10-year agreement, a big leap into live events for the streaming platform.

Charles Osgood, Lyrical Newscaster on Radio and TV, Dies at 91 A familiar face on television as the host of “CBS Sunday Morning” from 1994 to 2016, he was also known for his “Osgood File” segments on CBS Radio, often delivered with humor and a rhyme.

TurboTax Can No Longer Advertise Products as Free, F.T.C. Says About two-thirds of taxpayers did not qualify for the free service. The disclaimers that it was not free for all were often “ineffective and often inconspicuous,” the Federal Trade Commission said.