শামীম ওসমানকে মেয়র আইভীর আলটিমেটাম

Met Opera Taps Its Endowment Again to Weather Downturn The company has withdrawn nearly $40 million in additional funds from its endowment to cover expenses, but sees signs it may be emerging from its post-pandemic woes.

Taking on Trump, Biden Promotes ‘Infrastructure Decade’ in Wisconsin The president made the trip to promote a $1 billion infrastructure project, contrasting his performance with the chaotic “Infrastructure Week” plans of former President Donald J. Trump.

Cruise Says Hostility Toward Regulators Led to Grounding of Its Autonomous Cars A report by a law firm about an October crash found that executives failed to fully explain the incident, which the Justice Department is also investigating.

Microsoft, Amazon and Google Face F.T.C. Inquiry Over A.I. Deals The agency plans to scrutinize Microsoft, Amazon and Google for their investments in the A.I. start-ups OpenAI and Anthropic.