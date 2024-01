শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘনের মামলা: আজ আপিল করবেন ড. ইউনূস

Jon Franklin, Pioneering Apostle of Literary Journalism, Dies at 82 He won two Pulitzer Prizes by transforming accounts of doctors at work into in-depth, narrative articles that read like dramatic short stories.

The Key Issues for Business in a Likely Trump-Biden Rematch Clean energy investments, trade policy and more than one kind of uncertainty could be on the line.

Los Angeles Times Owner Clashed With Top Editor Over Unpublished Article The owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, had raised concerns with Kevin Merida, who stepped down this month, over reporting about a wealthy doctor and his dog.

How to Know if You’re Scheduled on a Boeing 737 Max 9, and What Your Options Are With inspection guidelines set for the grounded planes, airlines could start flying the 737 Max 9 later this week. Here’s what travelers should know.