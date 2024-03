রাশিয়ায় সামরিক বিমান বিধ্বস্ত, নিহত ১৫

Boeing Subject of Criminal Inquiry by DOJ The investigation is tied to an incident on an Alaska Airlines flight in early January. Boeing also told a Senate panel that it cannot find a record of the work done on the Alaska plane.

Alaska Airlines Flight Was Scheduled for Safety Check on Day Panel Blew Off The 737 Max remained in service for a day after the airline’s engineers, concerned about warning lights, scheduled it to come in for maintenance. During that period, a door plug came off in flight.

Boeing Whistleblower Who Raised Quality Concerns Is Found Dead John Barnett had accused the plane manufacturer for retaliating against him after he flagged problems he saw at Boeing’s 787 factory in South Carolina.

William Whitworth, Revered Writer and Editor, Is Dead at 87 After writing memorable character sketches and fine-tuning others’ copy at The New Yorker, he spent two decades as editor in chief of The Atlantic Monthly.