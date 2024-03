ঢাকা পৌঁছেছেন সুইডেনের রাজকন্যা

Margaret Grade, Whose California Inn Was Beloved by Stars, Dies at 72 Her Manka’s Inverness Lodge drew actors and writers who dined at Ms. Grade’s farm-to-table restaurant and reveled in her eccentric flair.

Khanna Explains Opposition to TikTok Bill While Senators Signal Openness The California Democrat Ro Khanna pointed to the need for a federal data privacy law, and a Democrat and a Republican in the Senate suggested sympathy for the calls to ban the app.

Mike Lynch, Former UK Tech Mogul, Face Trial for Defrauding HP A criminal trial is set to begin for Mr. Lynch, the founder of the software company Autonomy, which was sold to Hewlett-Packard in 2011 and later accused of being a fraud.

Phoebe Philo Finally Talks About Her Return to Fashion In an exclusive interview, the designer talks about doing things as she wants them done, the weight of expectations and what happens next.