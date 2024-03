VW Workers in Chattanooga Seek Vote to Join Union The United Automobile Workers said a “supermajority” of the 4,000 eligible workers at a Volkswagen factory had signed cards backing the union.

Biden’s Climate Law Has Created a Growing Market for Green Tax Credits New Treasury Department data shows companies have registered 45,500 projects for possible sale on a new tax-credit marketplace.

From Russia, Elaborate Tales of Fake Journalists As the Ukraine war grinds on, the Kremlin has created increasingly complex fabrications online to discredit Ukraine’s leader and undercut aid. Some have a Hollywood-style plot twist.

Saudi Arabia Plans $40 Billion Push Into Artificial Intelligence The Middle Eastern country is creating a gigantic fund to invest in A.I. technology, potentially becoming the largest player in the hot market.