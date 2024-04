ঈদের ছুটি পেতে মোটরসাইকেল জমা দিতে হবে পুলিশকে

Daniel C. Lynch, Founder of Major Computer Exhibition, Dies at 82 After working on the earliest version of the internet, he saw its potential and founded a conference on computer networking equipment.

As Graffiti Moves From Eyesore to Amenity, Landlords Try to Cash In Brands, developers and even city officials are embracing the global appeal of street art, but the boom comes with questions about preserving a neighborhood’s cultural cachet.

AllTrails Proves Vital for Hikers of All Levels Fourteen years and one Apple App of the Year award in, AllTrails has become something rare: a tool that works for both experts and newbies.

Can We Engineer Our Way Out of the Climate Crisis? Blocking solar rays. Sucking carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Ideas that sound like science fiction are now starting to become reality, raising concerns about safety.