২২ ইউপি ভোট: সোমবার প্রার্থিতা প্রত্যাহারের শেষ সময়

Consumers Hate ‘Price Discrimination,’ but They Sure Love a Discount The Wendy’s debacle is a warning shot for brands: If you want to play with prices, make sure to communicate why and whom it could help.

As Gen X-ers Inch Toward Retirement, They’re Considering Where to Live The oldest members of Generation X are several years from stopping work, but some are already seeking homes that will suit their later years.

How Tech Giants Cut Corners to Harvest Data for A.I. OpenAI, Google and Meta ignored corporate policies, altered their own rules and discussed skirting copyright law as they sought online information to train their newest artificial intelligence systems.

Yellen Warns China on Exports and Russia Support Beijing’s economic policies threaten American workers, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen told Vice Premier He Lifeng in the southern city of Guangzhou.