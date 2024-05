চলচ্চিত্র শিল্পী সমিতির নতুন নির্বাচনের দাবি নিপুণের, যা বললেন জায়েদ খান

CNN and ABC Snag the Presidential Debates In a matter of hours, two networks outmaneuvered their rivals and landed a coveted pair of Biden-Trump prime-time debates.

Frank McCourt Starts Effort to Buy TikTok Mr. McCourt, a longtime critic of the way tech companies use data, sees acquiring TikTok as a chance to create an “alternative to the current internet.”

S&P 500 Pushes Past Previous Record After Inflation Report Investors seized on the latest inflation report as another sign that interest rates could be cut this year, helping push the S&P 500 past its March record.

AI Program Aims to Break Barriers for Female Students A new program, backed by Cornell Tech, M.I.T. and U.C.L.A., helps prepare lower-income, Latina and Black female computing majors for artificial intelligence careers.