বাংলা একাডেমি সাহিত্য পুরস্কারপ্রাপ্ত বরেণ্য লেখক হোসেনউদ্দিন হোসেনের জীবন সংকটাপন্ন

EU Investigates Facebook and Instagram Over Addictive Effects on Children The American tech giant’s platforms, Facebook and Instagram, may “exploit the weaknesses and inexperience of minors,” the European Commission said.

U.A.W. Effort to Organize Mercedes Workers in Alabama Has High Stakes Southern political leaders say a win for the United Automobile Workers would threaten their economies. Activists want to strike a blow against a system they say exploits the poor.

‘Young Sheldon’ Is Set to End as It Finds a New Audience on Netflix The seven-year run of the hit series, which ends on Thursday, mirrors the story of the television business during that time.

Vantage, Our Cruise Company, Went Bankrupt. We Are Out $17,905. A couple purchased an Arabian Sea voyage, but Vantage, the cruise company, went under. Their travel insurance was supposed to cover financial default, but the claim was repeatedly denied.