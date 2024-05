বিশ্বকাপের আগে যেসব রেকর্ড গড়ার অপেক্ষায় বাবর

Trump Media Reports $770,000 in Revenue for First Quarter and Large Losses The former president’s social media company reported taking in $770,000 in advertising revenue in the first quarter, sharply down from the year-earlier period.

FDIC Chief Gruenberg to Resign and Biden Will Choose His Successor Martin Gruenberg, the chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, said he would step down once the Senate confirmed a successor.

Russia’s War Machine Revs Up as the West’s Plan to Cap Oil Revenues Sputters Russia has largely evaded attempts by the U.S. and Europe to keep it from profiting from its energy exports.

Can AI Make the PC Cool Again? Microsoft Thinks So. Microsoft, HP, Dell and others unveiled a new kind of laptop tailored to work with artificial intelligence. Analysts expect Apple to do something similar.