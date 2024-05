রাইসিকে শেষ বিদায় জানাচ্ছে তাবরিজ

Macy’s Reports Another Drop in Sales The largest department store chain in the United States has not reported an increase in comparable-store sales since early 2022.

Passenger Dies After Severe Turbulence on Singapore Airlines Flight Several others were injured on the Singapore Airlines flight, which took off from Heathrow Airport in London on Monday, the airline said.

U.S. Seeks to Join Forces With Europe to Combat Excess Chinese Goods Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen warned that China’s industrial strategy posed a global threat that requires a united response.

The Paperless Post Founders Changed How We Party When James and Alexa Hirschfeld started Paperless Post 15 years ago, some saw its digital invitations as a fad. Instead, they have become a fixture of events and have spawned imitators.