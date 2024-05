যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের কাছে হেরে গেল বাংলাদেশ

‘Extreme Turbulence’ on Singapore Airlines Flight Kills 1 and Injures Dozens A Singapore Airlines flight from London was diverted to Bangkok, where more than 70 people were being treated for injuries.

C. Gordon Bell, Creator of a Personal Computer Prototype, Dies at 89 It cost $18,000 when it was introduced in 1965, but it bridged the world between room-size mainframes and the modern desktop.

Craig Wright Is Not Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto, Court Rules For years, Craig Steven Wright, an Australian cryptocurrency enthusiast, claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin. Then the courts got involved.

Donald Trump’s Wealth Now Hinges on Trump Media Mr. Trump has treated Trump Media, which runs his social network Truth Social, as a low-cost sideshow. Now a big portion of his wealth hinges on its success.