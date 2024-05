ভোটের প্রচারণা শেষ করে কন্যাকুমারীতে ধ্যানে বসবেন মোদি

I.R.S. Failed to Police Puerto Rico Tax Break, Whistle-Blower Says An insider accused the agency of failing to scrutinize a lucrative tax break in Puerto Rico designed to lure wealthy Americans to the island.

ConocoPhillips to Acquire Marathon Oil in $22.5 Billion All-Stock Deal The takeover is the latest in a wave of consolidation sweeping the oil industry, with the biggest players rushing to acquire smaller rivals.

Once a Sheriff’s Deputy in Florida, Now a Source of Disinformation From Russia In 2016, Russia used an army of trolls to interfere in the U.S. presidential election. This year, an American given asylum in Moscow may be accomplishing much the same thing all by himself.

Charles Barkley Has Thoughts on the Future of ‘Inside the NBA’ Next season could be the last for TNT’s influential and beloved studio show, and Charles Barkley, for one, will not be going quietly.