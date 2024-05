মানসিক অস্থিরতায় বিএনপি নেতারা সত্য বলতে ভুলে গেছেন: ওবায়দুল কাদের

Trump Media Stock Falls After Conviction Shares of the Truth Social parent began to slip immediately after former President Donald Trump, the company’s largest investor, was convicted in his hush-money trial.

Inflation Ticks Up in the Eurozone Consumer prices rose 2.6 percent in the year through May, slightly higher than expected. Still, the European Central Bank seems prepared to cut interest rates next week.

What’s a Fancy Name for Shrinkflation? A term corporate leaders have lately used as a euphemism for shrinkflation.

OPEC to Meet Amid Signs of Waning Influence on Oil Prices Major producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, are set to gather virtually on Sunday. They are expected to maintain production cuts amid signs of a softening market.