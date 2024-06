কোন উপজেলায় কে জয়ী

What Is MDMA Therapy for PTSD? And What Are Its Risks? An F.D.A. advisory panel dealt a setback to those seeking treatment for PTSD, citing health risks of the illegal drug and study flaws.

New Covid Vaccine Endorsed for Fall The panel endorsed targeting a variant of the coronavirus that is now receding, though some officials suggested aiming at newer versions of the virus that have emerged in recent weeks.

How Electric Car Batteries Might Aid the Grid (and Win Over Drivers) Automakers are exploring energy storage as a way to help utilities and save customers money, turning an expensive component into an industry asset.

Court Strikes Down S.E.C.’s Fee Disclosure Rule for Funds Private equity and hedge funds had appealed the regulator’s August ruling requiring them to disclose their fees and expenses to investors.