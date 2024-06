‘অনেক সামনে’ তাকাতে চান না শান্ত

U.S. Clears Way for Antitrust Inquiries of Nvidia, Microsoft and OpenAI The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission agreed to divide responsibility for investigating three major players in the artificial intelligence industry.

T.D. Allman, Assertive Globe-Trotting Journalist, Dies at 79 Reporting from more than 80 countries, he combined close observation with sharp conclusions that pointed the finger at misdeeds or abuse of power. He was an author as well.

Mike Lynch, U.K. Tech Mogul, Is Acquitted of Fraud Mr. Lynch, who was accused of defrauding Hewlett-Packard after it paid $11 billion for his software company, spent a decade working to clear his name.

Boeing’s Starliner Overcomes Malfunctioning Thrusters to Dock at Space Station Two NASA astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, opened the hatch of the spacecraft and boarded the outpost in orbit.