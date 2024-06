দি মারিয়ার গোলে ইকুয়েডরকে হারালো আর্জেন্টিনা

Help! A Gas Station Charged Me $1,500 and My Bank Won’t Believe It’s Fraud. After returning home from a wedding in Mexico, a traveler found a huge charge on his credit card and suspected a gas station attendant was responsible. Wells Fargo didn’t believe him.

Tesla Shareholders Will Vote on Elon Musk’s Big Payday. What Happens Then? The company has lobbied to reinstate the package awarded to Musk six years ago — now worth about $56 billion — after a Delaware judge voided it.

The Napoleon of Your Living Room Gary Friedman, who runs RH (formerly Restoration Hardware), is out to conquer the world, one luxurious sofa at a time. Next stop, Waterloo?

Mountain Landslide Destroys Section of Highway to Jackson, Wyo. The road, linking Idaho with Wyoming, is a key route to Jackson Hole, a tourism hub. It had been closed to traffic before the landslide.