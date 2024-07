কোহলি-রোহিতের পর অবসরে জাদেজাও

U.S. Said to Seek Boeing Guilty Plea to Avoid Trial in 737 Max Crashes The Justice Department told victims’ families that it would propose a $243 million fine and three years of company oversight to settle a fraud charge.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Files Chapter 11 The parent company of Redbox, which rents movies through kiosks, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday.

Costner’s Costly ‘Horizon’ Bites Box Office Dust “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1” was a distant third at theaters in North America this weekend, as “Inside Out 2” dominated, reaching $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

Book Review: ‘Madoff: The Final Word,’ by Richard Behar The journalist Richard Behar communicated extensively with the disgraced financier. His rigorous if irreverent book acknowledges his subject’s humanity.