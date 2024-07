রানার্স আপ হয়েই কোয়ার্টার ফাইনালে ব্রাজিল

Paramount and Skydance Are Said to Resume Merger Talks Just weeks after the two media companies scuttled their talks about a potential deal, they have resumed their conversations.

How Tom Hanks’s Son Spawned a Hateful Meme Online When Chet Hanks first used the phrase “white boy summer,” it seemed to be done ironically. Now it has been appropriated around the world by white supremacists and other hate groups.

U.S. Awards $504 Million for ‘Tech Hubs’ in Overlooked Regions Biden administration officials hope the money will help propel technological innovation in areas that have historically received less government funding.

Should a Gusher of Donations Calm Democrats? President Biden’s campaign said it had raised $127 million last month, but big donors are still anxious after his debate performance.