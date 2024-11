ভবিষ্যতে কেউ টাকা পাচার করলে ধরা পড়বে: অর্থ উপদেষ্টা

How Elon Musk Cuts Costs at Tesla, SpaceX and X Mr. Musk dug into his companies’ budgets, preferring to cut too much rather than too little and to deal with the fallout later. Under Donald Trump, he is set to apply those tactics to the U.S. government.

Ex-Officer of Detroit Nonprofit Pleads Guilty to Stealing More Than $40 Million William A. Smith, the former chief financial officer for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, was accused of embezzling funds meant to support efforts to beautify the city’s waterfront.

Netflix Livestream Outages Reported During Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight Users across the U.S. reported being unable to load the high-profile boxing match.

What Can the Department of Government Efficiency Do? President-elect Trump has indicated the entity will operate outside the government, a position that comes with legal limits.