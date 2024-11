জাকের-অঙ্কনের লড়াইয়ে প্রস্তুতিটা মন্দ হলো না বাংলাদেশের

Clifton R. Wharton Jr., Who Broke Racial Barriers, Is Dead at 98 He was the first African American to become president of a large white university, C.E.O. of a major corporation and deputy secretary of state.

1 Dead and Dozens Ill in E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Organic Carrots The outbreak, which has sickened nearly 40 people, has been tied to multiple brands of recalled organic carrots sold by Grimmway Farms, officials said.

RFK Jr.'s Vow to Take On Big Food Could Face Resistance Processed foods are in the cross hairs of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but battling major companies could collide with President-elect Donald J. Trump’s corporate-friendly goals.

The Middlemen Linking Migrants in the U.S. to Your Shopping Cart The incoming Trump administration promises an immigration crackdown. But for years, the on-demand economy has been fueled by unscrupulous staffing agencies exploiting migrant workers.