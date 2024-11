প্রতিশোধের ম্যাচে ব্রাজিলের ড্র

SpaceX Starship Launch Ends With a Dramatic Water Landing President-elect Donald J. Trump joined Elon Musk, as his company’s prototype moon and Mars rocket carried out a sixth test flight that showed a mix of progress and setbacks.

The Onion’s Bid to Buy Infowars, Alex Jones’s Site, Is Being Contested A hearing is scheduled for Monday to review the auction process, which is being contested by a losing bidder associated with Alex Jones, the Infowars founder.

The Middlemen Linking Migrants in the U.S. to Your Shopping Cart The incoming Trump administration promises an immigration crackdown. But for years, the on-demand economy has been fueled by unscrupulous staffing agencies exploiting migrant workers.

At 17, She Just Passed the State Bar of California Sophia Park is believed to be the youngest person to pass the California State Bar Exam, besting the previous record-holder: her older brother, Peter.