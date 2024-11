প্রেসক্লাব যশোরের স্টাফ রবি’র পিতা’র ইন্তেকাল : শোক

Ford to Cut 4,000 Jobs in Europe as Electric Vehicle Sales Slow The American automaker said the cost-cutting measure would help it compete with Chinese rivals in the face of slowing demand for electric vehicles.

Target Stock Plunges After Weak Earnings Report Ahead of Holiday Season The retailer’s downbeat earnings report, which included lower profit and larger inventory, fell far short of Wall Street’s expectations.

Gary Wang, a Top FTX Executive, Is Given No Prison Time Mr. Wang is the last close colleague of the FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be sentenced for the fraud that caused the crypto exchange to collapse in 2022.

How Donald Trump’s Presidency Could Impact Retirement Rules Readers had questions about individual retirement accounts, distributions and access to brokerage accounts if they moved away from the U.S. Here are some answers.